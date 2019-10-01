Lawrence Shankland earns shock call-up to Scotland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers with Russia and San Marino

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has received a shock call-up to the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

The former Aberdeen and Ayr United striker had been touted for a place in Steve Clarke's pool as the national team boss looks to beef up his attacking options after a return of just five goals in four games.

Shankland has delivered 13 goals in seven games since swapping Somerset Park for Tannadice and becomes the first Scottish Championship player to be called up since John McGinn, then at Hibs, in 2016.

As expected, Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck receives a call-up - his third - after missing the summer games against Cyprus and Belgium as he was getting married.

Oliver Burke also returns to the squad - the former Celtic loanee has scored once in three appearances for Spanish side Alaves following his loan move from West Brom.

But there is no place for Kieran Tierney, who is omitted after missing Arsenal's trip to Manchester United on Monday night, while Steven Naismith and Matt Phillips are also left out of the squad.

There is no place either for Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Scotland squad to face Russia and San Marino

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Mikey Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan Athletic), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham).

Forwards: Oli Burke (Alaves), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (AFC Bournemouth), Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).