Kilmarnock launch plans to build new state-of-the-art training complex

Kilmarnock have launched ambitious plans to build a new state-of-the-art training complex in the town.

An artist's impression of Kilmarnock's proposed Bowie Park Training Facility.

The proposals for the Bowie Park Training Facility – named after director Billy Bowie who is funding the project – would feature a 500-seat stand, two full-size and two five-a-side pitches, and a two-floor building featuring a gym, changing rooms, canteen / seminar room, offices and a players’ lounge.

Located on land east of the A77 between Kilmarnock and Crookedholm, the site would provide a base for the Kilmarnock men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Bowie stated: “Bringing first-team training back into the local area at Rugby Park has been integral in strengthening the connection between the team and our community in recent years. The next stage of our vision is to build a bespoke training facility, at the heart of our homeland, where our first-team and academy squads can develop side-by-side on a daily basis.

“The facility will lay the foundations to continue the club’s long-term growth, from grassroots level upwards, to ensure that we’re consistently progressing in the top-flight of Scottish football, in addition to competing in European competitions on a regular basis in years to come.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes added: “The proposal demonstrates the ambition of Billy and the Directors, which was one of the main factors in committing my own future to the club.