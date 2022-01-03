Kilmarnock hold talks with former Rangers job candidate for vacant manager's role

Derek McInnes has held discussions over replacing Tommy Wright in the dugout at Kilmarnock, according to reports.

By Angus Wright
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 11:08 pm
Derek McInnes. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The former Aberdeen boss – who came close to taking over at Rangers before the Ibrox side appointed Steven Gerrard – has been out of the game since leaving Pittodrie last March.

Tommy Wright was dismissed last month with Killie languishing fifth in the second tier following last season’s relegation. Under the interim reign of James Fowler they have returned to the play-off places but a permanent boss is sought. Warren Feeney has been linked but the Daily Record has revealed McInnes has already spoken to the Rugby Park club about taking over.

McInnes’ began his managerial career at St Johnstone before moving on to Bristol City. He returned to Scotland with Aberdeen in 2013 lifting the League Cup in 2014 and though he came close to moving to both Sunderland and Rangers, he stayed in the Granite City until March when he was succeeded by Stephen Glass.

