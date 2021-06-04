Kilmarnock confirm departure of ex-Rangers duo Kyle Lafferty and Kirk Broadfoot as four leave relegated Rugby Park side

Kyle Lafferty scored 13 goals in a short stay at Kilmarnock. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Former Hearts and Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty will be a significant loss to the Ayrshire side, after hitting 13 goals since joining in February.

Talks over keeping the Northern Ireland international have failed to result in him remaining for the Championship campaign and he will be followed out by three other experienced first-team players.

Homegrown forward Greg Kiltie’s time with the club is also at an end after almost a decade in the Killie ranks and Kirk Broadfoot’s second spell is over, 18 months after rejoining the club from St Mirren.

Mitch Pinnock, whose double against Hamilton on the final day of the Premiership season almost kept Killie up – but just fell short – is also leaving despite being offered a new deal to stay along with Lafferty and Kiltie.

The quartet follow 11 departures previously confirmed by the club, which included club captain Gary Dicker, Youssouf Mulumbu, Danny Rogers and Nicke Kabamba. A contract offer to defender Ross Millen has also been withdrawn, the club said.

Despite the Ayrshire exodus, Tommy Wright has been re-assembling his squad and has signed five players this week; Falkirk’s Blair Alston, Euan Murray from Dunfermline, Scott Robinson from Livingston, Wigan defender Jack Sanders and winger Daniel Armstrong from Raith Rovers. Alston previously played for Wright at St Johnstone.

Experienced winger Chris Burke is also said to be considering his next steps in the game.