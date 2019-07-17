Kilmarnock close in on deal for ex-Hibs winger Thomas Agyepong

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio is hopeful of bringing Manchester City’s Ghanaian winger Thomas Agyepong back to the Premiership on another loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season with Hibernian but a succession of injuries restricted him to just 10 appearances, nine of which were as a substitute. His only goal came in a 3-0 victory over Dundee at Dens Park in September.

Agyepong, who joined City from the Right To Dream Academy in his homeland, has yet to make an appearance in any competition for the English champions and had previously spent season-long loans with Eredivisie clubs FC Twente and NAC Breda.

He played for Ghana in the African Cup of Nations last month and Alessio believes he can play a part in maintaining the progress achieved under his predecessor, Steve Clarke.

“I can’t say anything about him at the moment because there are a lot of negotiations but nothing concrete,” he said. “We are just chatting but, in the next week, I think the situation will become clearer.”

With the retiral of club captain Kris Boyd, however, Alessio is short of cover for lone striker Eamonn Brophy and he has pinpointed the forward area as the one most in need of strengthening in the coming weeks.

He refused to say, though, whether he would prefer to deploy the Scotland international on his own up front or alongside a complementary partner. “Last season he played alone as well as with another striker and his performances were just as good either way,” he said. “But it’s important for us to bring in another two strikers to help him.”

Alessio yesterday made veteran defender Alex Bruce, pictured inset, his third signing, following the arrival on loan from Juventus of goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu plus the permanent deal for Dutch midfielder Mohamed El Makrini from Roda JC.

Bruce, 34, who spent the second half of last season at Killie, agreed a one-year contract.