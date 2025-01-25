Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes blasts 'unbelievable' VAR error in defeat to Hearts

Hearts opening goal causes controversary

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes was left furious over VAR's failure to disallow Hearts' opening goal in his side's 3-2 defeat at Tynecastle Park.

McInnes accused VAR official Andrew Dallas of missing two infringements, claiming Hearts striker Elton Kabangu was offside and also fouled defender Joe Wright in the build-up to his seventh minute strike.

Kilmarnock pulled themselves level through Bobby Wales early in the second half only for mistakes at the back to allow Jamie McCart and Jorge Grant to quickly put the home side 3-1 up. Fraser Murray then pulled one back for the visitors but Kilmarnock were unable to rescue a point as they dropped into the bottom two.

While McInnes was eager to point out the part his own side played in their downfall, he felt the VAR had also cost his team dear as he absolved match referee John Beaton of any blame.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during the 3-2 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"The first goal was a mistake from the VAR," he said. "How they don't give offside is unbelievable. I’m not criticising John or the linesman. The ball is in open play when Kabangu is a yard offside then impedes Wright. How that can’t be taken back by VAR. How that isn't a foul and offside. That’s what VAR is there for and what we pay the money for. It’s ridiculous how that goal stood.

"I spoke to the fourth official and linesman who said he wasn't sure but that’s what VAR is there for. On the monitor I felt comfortable it would be overturned and I was surprised when it wasn’t. It’s not good enough. I’m all for transparency but we’re still having problems with it. I like Willie [Collum, SFA head of referees] and how he wants to drive standards. On Monday I’m sure he’ll be disappointed and frustrated. A few calls they have accepted they have got a lot wrong. That’s nice to have the honesty but we just needed the right decision today."

McInnes bemoaned the two clubs his side conceded in the second half as McCart was allowed the freedom of the six yard box to head Hearts back in front before Grant outjumped goalkeeper Keiran O'Hara to put daylight between the sides.

"At 1-1 it was game on," he said. "We’ve got the game where you want them but Hearts have a lot of quality. We needed to play better and I thought we played the majority of the second half in their half but we give away a corner needlessly so Hearts deserve to win because we don’t pick up then the third goal was a mistake where the goalie has to do better.