Kilmarnock aim to cap Rory McKenzie celebrations and stay top: cinch Championship preview

Kilmarnock stalwart Rory McKenzie (Picture: SNS)

After the midweek derby win over Ayr restored their place at the top, Tommy Wright is hoping to add to a memorable week for the McKenzie family by staying there and handing the reliable utility man his milestone.

"Since I’ve been here I’ve played him all over and he’s probably sick of me changing it round – but he just gets on with it,” he told KillieTV.

"He’s had a really good week, it’s hopefully a 300th appearance [on Saturday], his wife Natalie gave birth to a little girl Zara and he got a derby win – hopefully we can finish it off well.”

Killie are above Inverness on goal difference and the Highlanders travel Partick Thistle who have Kyle Turner – the league’s biggest goal supplier – back in the fold.

At the opposite end of the table Morton and Hamilton both desperately need points to move away from winless Dunfermline who remain bottom. Arbroath boss Dick Campbell welcomes his former club to Gayfield fresh from knocking leaders Caley off the top and the Pars picking up points, but not victories.

Another side on a run is Raith Rovers. Brad Spencer’s late Fife derby goal extended the Kirkcaldy club’s unbeaten run to seven games, but Spencer warned a win against Ayr won’t come easily.

“Jim Duffy will have them organised and hard to beat. I had Jim at Dumbarton and that's how we set up. Very tough, very strong and physical, so we'll have to be ready for the battle.”