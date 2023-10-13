Kieron Bowie double inspires Scotland Under-21s to victory over Hungary with Ben Doak also on target

Scotland Under-21s’ hopes of reaching Euro 2025 received a major boost after Kieron Bowie’s first-half double inspired a 3-1 victory over Hungary at Fir Park.

Scotland's Kieron Bowie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 over Hungary. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Attacking midfielder Bowie – who is on loan at Northampton Town from Fulham – netted a double inside the opening seven minutes as Scotland raced into an early 2-0 lead. Ben Doak added a third after 32 minutes from the penalty spot before Barnabas Kovacs replied before half-time.

After a narrow defeat to Spain in September, the win was much needed for Scot Gemmill’s side.

Scotland hit the front after just two minutes, with Bowie, the former Raith Rovers youngster, gliding in from the left and holding off two challenges before sliding a composed shot into the bottom corner.

The 21-year-old’s second, just five minutes later, saw him finish off Max Johnston’s terrific first-time cross with a deft header into the top left-hand corner.

Liverpool’s Doak added a third following Dominik Kocsis’ reckless challenge in the box – and there could have been more in a dominant opening 40 minutes.

However, the visitors were handed a lifeline against the run of play just before half-time when Kocsis’ corner was prodded home from close range at the second attempt by Kovacs.

Johnston was shown a second yellow card late on for a mistimed tackle on Balint Katona as Scotland finished with 10 men.