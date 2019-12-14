Kieran Tierney to have surgery on injured shoulder and likely to miss Scotland Euro 2020 play-off

Have your say

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is to have surgery on his injured shoulder and will now almost certainly miss Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off against Israel.

The left-back is expected to be out for three months.

Tierney dislocated his shoulder during the victory over West Ham United on Monday.

The Gunners announced on Saturday that the summer signing from Celtic will have surgery next week and then began a rehabilitation process they said will last "around three months".

Scotland's play-off semi-final against Israel at Hampden is on 26 March.