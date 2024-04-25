Kieran Tierney suffers new injury to hand Scotland another major Euro 2024 concern

Scotland's Kieran Tierney has emerged as an injury doubt for Euro 2024. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Kieran Tierney has handed Scotland another injury concern ahead of Euro 2024 after picking up an injury in training with Real Socieded.

The left-back, who is on loan at the La Liga club from Arsenal, suffered an injury to his right abductor muscle during a session on Wednesday and is awaiting tests to determine how long he will be sidelined.

Tierney has already been ruled out of the weekend match against Real Madrid and reports in the Spanish media indicate that he could miss the rest of the season. The 26-year-old has suffered an injury-hit campaign and his latest setback will be of major concern to Scotland head coach Steve Clarke.

A Real Socieded statement, as published in the Spanish press, explained: “He has begun to be treated through physical therapy. The return to usual activity will be gradual and will depend on the characteristics of the injury and the clinical evolution.”

Scotland are already facing a number of injury worries ahead of the tournament in Germany with right-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson facing a fight to return from hamstring injuries in time. Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson has been ruled out with an ACL rupture while Grant Hanley, Ryan Jack, Stuart Armstrong, Billy Gilmour and Jacob Brown are all currently sidelined with the opening match against the hosts in Munich now just 50 days away.