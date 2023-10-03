Kieran Tierney Scotland blow as Real Socieded confirm 'major' injury for Arsenal loanee
The on-loan Arsenal left-back was forced off during his side's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at the weekend and will now miss the crucial Euro 2024 showdown against Spain in Seville and the friendly against World Cup runners-up France in Lille.
The news will come as a major blow to Steve Clarke, who is due to name his squad for the double-header on Wednesday, but will now need to consider who replaces the 26-year-old former Celtic star in his line-up for the October 12 and 17 fixtures.
No timescale has been put on Tierney’s return but recovery he could also be doubtful for the potentially pivotal November qualifiers against Georgia and Norway depending on the length of the recovery process.
Socieded head coach Imanol Alguacil confirmed: "Kieran has suffered a major muscle tear. It's a shame. It's a significant injury, but it's not an extraordinary one. What I always say, each player is different and so is the recovery time.
"Time will tell when he will return, but it was a classic muscle tear that will take him time to recover from. But he will recover and we hope as soon as possible."
