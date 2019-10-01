Kieran Tierney blow for Scotland as Arsenal star set to miss Russia and San Marino games

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has been dealt a late blow ahead of his Scotland squad announcement after Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney pulled out of the squad.

The former Celtic left-back was omitted from Arsenal's squad to face Manchester United in the English Premier League last night, and he had also been pencilled in to feature in the Europa League against Standard Liege on Thursday.

But according to reports, following discussions with the Gunners medical staff, Tierney has withdrawn from international duty - despite making a comeback last week against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal fans raved about the 22-year-old's performance against Forest and he was expected to be included in the squad to face Russia and San Marino despite playing just 77 minutes of first-team football following his £25 million move to the Emirates but will now not travel for the matches.