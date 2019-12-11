Kieran Tierney a doubt for Scotland's Euro 2020 play-offs after former Celtic defender suffers injury in Arsenal game

Kieran Tierney could miss Scotland's Euro 2020 play-offs with the Arsenal defender facing up to three months on the sidelines after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in Monday's win over West Ham.





Tierney, 22, fell awkwardly during the 3-1 victory at the London Stadium and was replaced just before the half-hour mark.

He was later seen leaving the stadium with a supportive strap and the club confirmed on Wednesday that he had suffered a dislocation to his right shoulder.

No official time frame has been put on his recovery and while no decision on surgery is thought to have been made yet, Gunners chiefs fear he could be sidelined until March.

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer but did not make his debut until late September due to a niggling groin problem.

He hasn't featured for Scotland since November 2018, when he played the full 90 minutes and scored an own goal in a 2-1 defeat to Israel in Haifa.