Key Scotland midfielder facing season-ending dilemma as club boss lifts lid on 'worrying' situation

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie is facing the prospect of his season being cut short as Bournemouth weigh up whether to fast-track his surgery on a chronic groin injury.

Christie has been a regular in the centre of the park for the Cherries this season as he manages the problem but he has not lasted the full 90 minutes in any of his last nine appearances.

He went off in the 26th minute against Brighton on February 25, after which Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola revealed Christie would likely need to go under the knife at the end of the campaign.

The 30-year-old has played four more times since then, including in Bournemouth’s midweek defeat by Ipswich, but he will definitely be sidelined for this weekend’s trip to West Ham.

And the wear and tear he has accumulated in recent months means Bournemouth are seriously considering biting the bullet and hastening Christie’s operation to get him fighting fit for the 2026-26 campaign.

“Ryan’s situation is worrying because he has been dealing with a groin issue, the pubis, the abductor, a little bit of everything since the beginning of the season,” Iraola told a press conference.

“He’s so honest and he wants to push, even with pain he has been playing, and he’s played very well for a lot of time. I think it’s a moment where his body is telling him that maybe it’s time.

“We are trying to go with him until the end of the season but, against Brighton, there were moments where he felt he couldn’t anymore.

“That’s probably something that we have to analyse. There is a chance we decide that he should have the surgery now, recover, take his time and be ready for next season.

“It’s not something that we’ve decided but it’s a situation that we have to analyse well because I think his body is telling him he’s pushed it a lot.”