The latest injury updates ahead of matches in Scotland’s top flights

Aberdeen (2) v Dundee (6)

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet returns while Dante Polvara will be back in the squad after the international break. Pape Habib Gueye (quad) remains out.

Dundee will be without Julien Vetro after he fainted in the dressing room ahead of last weekend’s win over Kilmarnock. Although there have been no further problems, Dundee are waiting for tests before putting him back in the squad. Trevor Carson and Scott Fraser will be back in training after the international break while Joe Shaughnessy is working his way back from a long-term knee injury.

Referee: David Dickinson

Dundee Utd (4) v Ross County (9)

Midfielder Kristijan Trapanovski drops out for Dundee United after tweaking his hamstring against Hibernian. Louis Moult (knee), Ross Docherty (muscular) and Ross Graham (hamstring) are battling to return while Craig Sibbald (groin) is definitely out.

Ross County remain without Will Nightingale (knee), George Harmon (ankle) and Max Sheaf (thigh).

Referee: John Beaton

Hibernian (12) v St Mirren (7)

Hibernian striker Mykola Kuharevich is suspended while Lewis Miller is doubtful with an ankle injury but Dwight Gayle and Chris Cadden are set to return. Kieron Bowie (hamstring) is still absent.

St Mirren defender Charles Dunne has been ruled out for eight weeks with a hamstring tendon injury, a similar problem which is keeping Alex Iacovitti on the sidelines. Midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce is a doubt, Jaden Brown is still unavailable and Kevin van Veen’s loan was cancelled this week.

Referee: Iain Snedden

Motherwell (5) v St Johnstone (10)

The suspended Liam Gordon will miss out against former club St Johnstone while Harry Paton and Johnny Koutroumbis might be on the bench but are short of match fitness. Motherwell remain without Stephen O’Donnell (hamstring), Paul McGinn (thigh), Callum Slattery, Sam Nicholson (both knee), Ross Callachan (hamstring) and Jack Vale (calf).

St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair misses out but his injury is not serious. Lewis Neilson and Andre Raymond return while Croatian centre-half Bozo Mikulic could make his debut. Uche Ikpeazu is back in training following knee surgery while Cammy MacPherson (hip) and Sam McClelland (Achilles) remain out.

Referee: Ross Hardie

Kilmarnock (8) v Celtic (1)

Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay has been ruled out for several months with the ankle injury he suffered at Dundee. Liam Polworth (calf) is pushing for a return and long-term absentee Kyle Magennis is still building up his fitness.

Celtic defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty did not train on Friday but both might feature. Odin Thiago Holm remains out with calf problems.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Rangers (3) v Hearts (11)

Ianis Hagi and Danilo return to the Rangers squad after not being part of the European squad. Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo are pushing for returns while Oscar Cortes is further behind. Tom Lawrence is out for four to six weeks with a leg injury.

Hearts manager Neil Critchley expects to be selecting from an unchanged squad. Yutaro Oda and Calem Nieuwenhof are both closing in on a return but not expected to be ready for Ibrox.