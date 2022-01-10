Key Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson attracting interest from Premier League as Ryan Hedges nears exit

Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson is attracting interest from England. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old midfielder has improved as the season has progressed, forming a formidable partnership with Scott Brown in the Dons midfield.

In the final league game before the winter break Ferguson netted the winner as Stephen Glass’ men defeated Dundee at Pittodrie.

Watford made an offer for the player in the summer but it fell below the club’s valuation.

Glass said: “Until somebody comes along with a bid that the club finds acceptable he is going to play for us.”

The Scotsman understands the clubs keeping an eye on Ferguson are higher up in the Premier League than the Hornets, who currently sit 17th. However, any move is likely to happen in the summer.

Meanwhile, Ryan Hedges is closing in on signing a pre-contract agreement with an English Championship club despite a significant contract offer from Aberdeen.

Blackburn Rovers have been strongly linked with the attacking midfielder.