The Millwall player picked up a serious hamstring injury last week and manager Joe Edwards fears the 26-year-will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign. Nisbet is set undergo further tests on the problem amid suggestions he might need an operation. But the set-back looks set to effectively end Nisbet’s hopes of being involved in Germany this summer.

Millwall wrap up their Championship season on May 4 – just six weeks before Scotland play the opening game of the tournament against the hosts. Their boss Edwards said: “At the moment I wouldn’t be overly confident that Kevin will be fully firing before the end of the season. We have still got some analysis and further prognosis from the specialist to see exactly how we are going to treat it. There is definitely a chance he will be fit to return to training in some capacity but in terms of getting back to it and fully fit – to the point he is ready to go and start games – that is looking touch and go at the moment."