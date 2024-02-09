Kevin Nisbet's Scotland Euro 2024 dream in serious jeopardy after Millwall striker told he may play not again this season
Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet’s Euro 2024 dream could be over after being told he might not play again this season.
The Millwall player picked up a serious hamstring injury last week and manager Joe Edwards fears the 26-year-will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign. Nisbet is set undergo further tests on the problem amid suggestions he might need an operation. But the set-back looks set to effectively end Nisbet’s hopes of being involved in Germany this summer.
Millwall wrap up their Championship season on May 4 – just six weeks before Scotland play the opening game of the tournament against the hosts. Their boss Edwards said: “At the moment I wouldn’t be overly confident that Kevin will be fully firing before the end of the season. We have still got some analysis and further prognosis from the specialist to see exactly how we are going to treat it. There is definitely a chance he will be fit to return to training in some capacity but in terms of getting back to it and fully fit – to the point he is ready to go and start games – that is looking touch and go at the moment."
The injury is a cruel blow to a player that spent nearly ten months on the sidelines in 2022 after rupturing his ACL while at Hibs. Nisbet, who has scored one goal in 11 appearances for his country, has struggled for form since making last summer’s £2.2 million switch to the New Den. The forward has scored five times in 28 appearances for Millwall.