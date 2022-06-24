The 59-year-old former winger, nicknamed Crunchie, was given a guard of honour by his hometown team and friendly opponents Kilmarnock ahead of the 4-1 defeat that marked the opening of his eponymous stand at The Falkirk Stadium. His former manager, Alex Totten, was also in attendance to pay tribute to the ex-Hibs and Chelsea man.

Kilmarnock had beaten him on his big day as a player – the 1997 Scottish Cup Final – but despite another defeat, this night still belonged to McAllister.

His legacy has now permanently carried from Brockville where he plied his trade, to Westfield, after a two-year fan campaign to recognise the club’s Player of the Millennium.

“It was a bit surreal and I was a bit emotional, embarrassed to be honest,” McAllister admitted on hearing the suggestion. “If it was at Brockville it would have been an easy decision as that’s where I grew up.

“I don’t like a fuss, I just wanted to play for the club. Having a stand named after me and all that was never on the agenda but it’s a decent legacy.

“Fair play to the fans who raised the money for this and other charities. It’s been a fantastic effort.”

The man of the moment made his debut for the club in 1983 in a friendly just like this one, facing up to Frankie Gray and Leeds United.

Kevin McAllister is welcomed onto the pitch pre-match ahead of the opening of his stand. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

In this match, hamstrung by injuries to new signings including Coll Donaldson and Stephen McGinn, Falkirk boss John McGlynn gave several trialists a similar opportunity – not that many, past or present, possess the trickery, tenacity and talents of McAllister.

Ash Taylor scored the opener after 13 minutes for a strong Kilmarnock line-up that won’t look out of place if named in this season’s Premiership, though Bairns captain Brad McKay responded for the home side 15 minutes later with a similar front-post header.

Substitute Innes Cameron beat goalkeeper PJ Morrison with a diving header to restore Killie’s lead and then added a third before Taylor’s late effort made it 4-1.

The scoreline though was less significant than paying tribute to Falkirk’s hometown hero.

Kyle Lafferty wore the armband for Kilmarnock. (Picture: Michael Gillen)