Kerr Smith has left Dundee United to join Aston Villa.

The 17-year-old, who was also linked with a move to Crystal Palace, was bought by the English Premier League club for an undisclosed fee – but it is understood Dundee United could recoup up to £2million.

Smith, a product of United’s youth academy, leaves Tannadice after ten years at the club. He has been capped at under-19 level and made ten appearances in total for the Tangerines.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard became aware of Smith while as manager of Rangers – Smith made his debut at Ibrox last year – but the plan is for him to move into the Birmingham outfit’s academy.

Villa’s academy manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted that Kerr has joined us, he is a player we have tracked and monitored for a long time.

“He has lots of potential but has already gained some fantastic experiences at first-team level with Dundee United, which is rare for a 17-year-old.

“We are really excited to see how he develops and hopefully one day we will see him become a regular in our first team.

“I would also like to thank Dundee United for the way they handled our approach and conducted themselves in the negotiations.”