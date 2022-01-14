The 17-year-old, who was also linked with a move to Crystal Palace, was bought by the English Premier League club for an undisclosed fee – but it is understood Dundee United could recoup up to £2million.
Smith, a product of United’s youth academy, leaves Tannadice after ten years at the club. He has been capped at under-19 level and made ten appearances in total for the Tangerines.
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard became aware of Smith while as manager of Rangers – Smith made his debut at Ibrox last year – but the plan is for him to move into the Birmingham outfit’s academy.
Villa’s academy manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted that Kerr has joined us, he is a player we have tracked and monitored for a long time.
“He has lots of potential but has already gained some fantastic experiences at first-team level with Dundee United, which is rare for a 17-year-old.
“We are really excited to see how he develops and hopefully one day we will see him become a regular in our first team.
“I would also like to thank Dundee United for the way they handled our approach and conducted themselves in the negotiations.”
Dundee United wrote on their website: “Everyone at Dundee United would like to extend our congratulations to Kerr and wish him all the best for the future, and we will follow his career with pride. Kerr leaves as a shining example of the opportunity and development available for our young Terrors.”