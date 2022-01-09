Kerr Smith: Another EPL club joins race to sign coveted Dundee United full-back

Aston Villa are the latest English Premiership club to credited with an interest in Dundee United’s teenage right-back Kerr Smith.

By Colin Stewart
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 1:02 pm
Kerr Smith, 17, is on the radar of Aston Villa.

The Sun reports that Villa manager Steven Gerrard is ready to table a bid approaching £800,000 for the 17-year-old.

Smith has also been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, whose manager Patrick Vieira is said to be an admirer of him.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Aston Villa are increasingly monitoring the Scottish market following the success of midfielder John McGinn in the Midlands, while Gerrard is aware of Smith’s potential having worked north of the border as Rangers boss.

Scotland Under-19 internationalist Smith made his Dundee United debut last year, a day after turning 16, and played against Rangers when Gerrard was in charge back in February.

Aston Villa are also looking at signing Scottish full-back Aaron Hickey, who is currently performing well for Bologna. A fee of £20million has been mooted for the ex-Hearts youngster.

Steven GerrardAston VillaPremiershipDundee UnitedJohn McGinn