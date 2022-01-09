Kerr Smith: Another EPL club joins race to sign coveted Dundee United full-back

Kerr Smith, 17, is on the radar of Aston Villa.

The Sun reports that Villa manager Steven Gerrard is ready to table a bid approaching £800,000 for the 17-year-old.

Smith has also been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, whose manager Patrick Vieira is said to be an admirer of him.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa are increasingly monitoring the Scottish market following the success of midfielder John McGinn in the Midlands, while Gerrard is aware of Smith’s potential having worked north of the border as Rangers boss.

Scotland Under-19 internationalist Smith made his Dundee United debut last year, a day after turning 16, and played against Rangers when Gerrard was in charge back in February.