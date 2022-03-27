Kelty title-clincher Max Kucheriayvi: I call my parents every day back in Ukraine, I am proud of them

Kelty Hearts players run away in celebration as Ukranian Max Kucheriavyi scores to make it 1-0.

Going until Boxing Day undefeated in the cinch League Two, building up an early, unassailable lead at the top of the table and defeating Scottish Cup holders St Johnstone at home are all up there, yet perhaps the most emotional tale has been saved until the end, with Ukrainian Max Kucheriavyi scoring the goal that clinched the title for the Maroon Machine with five games to go.

Coupled with Annan’s surprise 4-2 defeat by Albion Rovers, Kelty’s gritty 1-0 win over Stenhousemuir sparked wild celebrations in the old Fife coal mining town. On course for a third successive goalless draw, St Johnstone loanee Kucheriavyi headed home on 84 minutes to secure promotion to League One for Kevin Thomson’s men.

As the celebrations went on at full-time, it was hard not to smile for 19-year-old Kucheriavyi, whose parents have had to flee Kyiv due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kelty Hearts players celebrate as they win the League 2 title with a 1-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

"It has been a very, very hard month for me mentally but you try to focus on football as much as possible,” said the second-half substitute. “It was the only thing that helped to stop checking the news, to stop scrolling on my phone, so I try to enjoy every second in football.

"It's been very good to play, to train, just to forget about things and do the things that you love.

"All my family is back home. They had to leave Kyiv but they are now in a safer place. I'm so pleased that they are safe and they can keep in touch with me. I phone them every day now, just checking up on them, how they are, if everything is good. I also keep in touch with many, many people back home.

"I'm very proud of them and I hope they are as proud of me as I am proud of them."

Thomson could not speak highly enough of his match-winner. “We've had to support him,” Thomson told the BBC. “we've had to talk to [St Johnstone assistant coach] Steven MacLean to see what the message is from St Johnstone so that we can follow that, because ultimately he is a St Johnstone player.