Kelty Hearts signal ambition after signing Championship striker

Lowland League side Kelty Hearts have signed signalled their ambition for next season by capturing four SPFL players, including Championship striker Nathan Austin.

Kelty, managed by former Rangers and Scotland mifielder Barry Ferguson, announced via the club’s social media account the capture of six players in total. Alongside Austin, who made 35 appearances for Inverness Caledonian Thistle during the 2018-19 campaign, Dylan Easton and Thomas Reilly have joined from Forfar and Scott Linton from fellow League One side, East Fife. Ross Jardine and Danny Ashe have also arrived from Lowland League rivals Whitehill Welfare and East Stirling respectively.

Kelty finished third in Ferguson’s first season in charge, 18 points behind champions East Kilbride, who missed out on promotion to League Two after losing to Highland League side Cove Rangers.

