Juventus coy over summer approach to Real Madrid for Ronaldo

Juventus managing director Giuseppe Marotta has remained tight-lipped on the possibility of the Serie A champions making a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reports have suggested Real Madrid are weighing up whether to sell the 33-year-old Portuguese forward to Juve this summer.

Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or award, given to the world’s best player, for the past two campaigns and scored 15 times in the Champions League last season as Real won Europe’s premier club competition for a third time in a row.

However, the Portuguese has dropped hints that he may be looking to leave the Spanish capital and Juve have been linked with his signature in recent days.

Marotta did nothing to downplay those rumours when he was asked by Sky Sport: “Can Juve fans start dreaming about Cristiano Ronaldo?” Juventus’ managing director responded: “I won’t speak [about that].”

Ronaldo, Real’s all-time top scorer, has been at Madrid since he made a then-world record move from Manchester United in 2009.

Yet he sparked the suggestion he could be seeking a new club with his comments after the Champions League win over Liverpool in Kiev. Ronaldo said: “In the coming days there will be an answer about my future for the fans, who have always been by my side. It has been very nice playing for Real Madrid.”

Ronaldo has been a thorn in Juventus’ side in recent years, scoring twice in Real’s Champions League final victory in 2017. In this year’s quarter-final first leg in Turin, he scored a sensational overhead kick that was applauded by Juventus’ own supporters.