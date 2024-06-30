Jude Bellingham explains England goal celebration as Real Madrid hero hits back at 'rubbish' being spoken

Bellingham spared England with 95th minute equaliser against Slovakia

Jude Bellingham said he was hitting back at the “rubbish” being spoken as he celebrated his heroic injury-time equaliser that ensured England avoided an embarrassing Euro 2024 exit at the hands of Slovakia.

The Real Madrid midfielder scored an exquisite overhead kick in the the fifth minute of added time to keep England in the tournament after Slovakia looked set to claim a shock victory through Ivan Stranz’ first-half opener.

England went on to clinch a quarter-final against Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday with a 2-1 victory thanks to a Harry Kane header in the first minute of extra-time but it was another performance that raised questions of Gareth Southgate and his players.

Bellingham celebrated his wonder goal by raising his arms and shouting “Who else?” before seemingly gesturing a talking expression with his hand.

“The adrenaline gets you,” he said when asked what was behind the celebration. “It’s a combination of a lot of things. Playing for England is an enjoyable feeling but it’s also a lot of pressure. You hear people talk a lot of rubbish. It’s nice when you can deliver and give them a little bit back.

“It’s very difficult when you talk in press conferences and interviews to talk as openly as footballers want to because they’re always judged.

“For me, football, being on the pitch, scoring goals and celebrating is my release. Maybe it was a message to a few people. I was very happy at the end, lots of adrenaline.

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring England's injury-time equaliser against Slovakia at Euro 2024. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s a feeling that is like no other. In international football, in knockout football, it’s even a worse feeling, because you’re 30 seconds from going home.

“Having to listen to all the rubbish, feeling like you have let a nation of people down. In one kick of the ball, everything can change.”

Pushed on what he meant by “rubbish” the 21-year-old gave a bullish response, saying: “You know what I mean by the rubbish.

“Playing for England should be the most proud moment of your career but often it’s quite difficult. There’s a really high intense pressure. The fans expect a lot from us regardless of what happened in recent tournaments years and years ago.

“People talk a lot. You do have to take it personally a little bit. We work so hard at this game. We come in every day, we work hard to put on a performance for the fans, sometimes it doesn’t go well and sometimes it feels like there’s a bit of a pile on, it’s not nice to hear.

“But you can always use it and for moments like that, it’s nice to throw it back to some people.”

Bellingham also hit back at suggestions he aimed a rude gesture towards the Slovakia bench during the celebrations. In a viral clip posted on social media, the 22-year-old could be seen putting his hand towards his mouth before moving it towards his groin and making a series of movements.