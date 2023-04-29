Falkirk boss John McGlynn declared himself “proud” at the way his side played in the 3-0 defeat to Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup semi-final as he now turns his attention to promotion to the Championship.

The Bairns were masters of their own downfall with a lack of ruthlessness in both boxes at Hampden Park. Falkirk, who will finish second in League One, now face up to four play-off matches to return to the second tier.

"The aim from the start of the season was to get into the Championship and we still have a great opportunity to do that,” he said. “We've had a good cup run and we're proud of the players for that. We've had plenty of plaudits for our style of play but games are won with goals and congratulations to Inverness, they've done the job, and good luck to them in the final.”

McGlynn also revealed where some of the cash earned from the Scottish Cup run will be spent and hopes better facilities and Championship football can attract players to the club.

"Falkirk are a big club and we become more attractive to players if we can get up to the Championship,” he said. “The cup run has brought a lot of finance into the club and there's a couple of things happening partly because of that. We're getting new astroturf put down and new lights put in.

"You get what you pay for, so that quality that they had today that meant that really good cross went right to that really good striker who put the ball into the net, maybe we can get them.”