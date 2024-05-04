John McGlynn hails Falkirk invincibles his 'greatest achievement' as two-goal comeback keeps record intact
John McGlynn says leading Falkirk to an unbeaten League One season caps off the “biggest achievement of his career” so far.
The Bairns cruised to the title to earn promotion back to the Championship after a five-year hiatus in the third tier - and they earned their invincibles tag the hard way, coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Alloa Athletic.
The Wasps provided a sting in the tail when they went two goals up in front of 7,200 home fans thanks to Conor Sammon’s brace but Aidan Nesbitt roofed a crucial leveller just before half time. And midfielder Brad Spencer levelled things up when he fired home a pressure penalty with five minutes to go.
“I am so proud. The players take maximum credit, they are the ones who go out on the pitch and have to deliver,” McGlynn beamed. “We had to dig it out today. We played very well but found ourselves two goals down.
“Aidan Nesbitt got us a goal back just before half time and that was important for us. His persistence and energy levels paid off again. It was then waves of attack and we should have scored so many times. Dylan (Tait), Gary (Oliver) and Ryan Shanley all missed sitters.
“But we managed to get a penalty and what character Brad Spencer showed to stick it away. The place erupted and I felt so relieved. We’ve done so much to be in this position, to be invincibles, and it is an incredible achievement to actually do it.”
The former Raith Rovers boss, 62, led the Stark’s Park side to two League One titles previously but he reckons going unbeaten eclipses his past accomplishments.
He said: “It isn’t done very often. Everyone involved should take credit. We’ve won the league in style and this tops it off. I am privileged to be here at Falkirk. It is a massive club and I am over the moon. This is the biggest achievement in my career.
“I’ve won this league twice with Raith Rovers but to do it in this way is unbelievable. To become invincibles is absolute tops.”
