John McGlynn explains his Falkirk vision and says Raith offer 'wasn't right'

John McGlynn is unveiled to the media as the new manager of Falkirk.

The 60-year-old joined the Bairns after four years in charge of Raith Rovers, where his contract had expired. He has been joined at the Falkirk Stadium by his assistant at Stark’s Park, Paul Smith.

Reiterating that there is no bad blood about his departure from the Kirkcaldy club, McGlynn said: “It’s an exciting job isn’t it? Falkirk are a big, big club and everyone knows that if you can get it right here, the potential is massive.

“It is a fresh start and I am happy to be here. We are up for the challenge of turning around this football club.

“You have got to have belief in yourself and I have been over the course and distance a couple of times in this division. I’ve won this league a couple of times. I know all the players in this league. I know all of the teams in this league.

“Of course over the weekend it got a little more exciting too [with Dunfermline being relegated to League One].

“I know what it will take, you have to respect this league and work your socks off.

“It’s a very honest league and the players give it their all, you’ve to at least match that then better it.

“We’ve been here before and right now the recruitment drive is the key thing to get right. There is no coaching so our full focus is on that. The next few weeks are massive and it will determine how the season is going to go.”

When asked about his exit from Raith, McGlynn added: “I’ve been at Raith Rovers a long time and I want to leave amicably and without any sort of mudslinging branded about.

“We were made an offer, which for me wasn’t the right offer. If I started talking about it more it could open up a can of worms so I don’t want to go there.