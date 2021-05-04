John McGlynn accepts slight favourites tag as Raith hold Dunfermline in Premiership play-off first leg

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn was pleased with the 0-0 draw in Dunfermline (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

But he insists that there is no pressure on the Stark's Park side as they look use home advantage to progress through to the semi-final against Dundee.

"We're delighted to come here and go away with a 0-0," McGlynn said. "We defended very well, the team organisation was good and we passed the ball really well. We just found it hard to open them up, but we fight to live another day.

"The pitch [at East End Park] is very good but we're used to our pitch better with regards the movement of the ball, and the passes that were maybe just slightly mistimed or misplaced, that won't happen on Saturday. It's much slicker for us on our own pitch. Saturday can't come quick enough.

Raith's Kai Kennedy (left) is challenged by Josh Edwards of Dunfermline during the Premiership play-off quarter-final first leg at East End Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

"With regards to being at home, Dunfermline's away record is not that great.

“So I would think slightly [advantage Raith], but there is no pressure on us.

“We’ve exceeded expectations levels but we want to get up to the Premiership every bit as much as Dunfermline or Dundee. Make no mistake.

“But we don’t have such a liability as the others. So I don’t feel any pressure.

McGlynn hailed his goalkeeper as Raith relied on a fingertip save from Jamie MacDonald to deny Kevin O’Hara in the first half.

"The amount of times he's saved us all season. It's hard to calculate how many points he's saved us and that's why I picked him as my player of the year,” he said.

Stevie Crawford took enough positives from his side's performance to head to Kirkcaldy with confidence.

“Other than not scoring a goal there were a lot of good things,” he said.

“I think our goal attempts were into double figures and Jamie MacDonald pulled off a couple of great saves but our application and focus on the game has been excellent.

“It was a good battle and Saturday will be no different.

“It was two Championship teams playing the game in the right manner.

“We know the job in hand, we know what we’ve got to do to go through and play Dundee.

“We know we’ve got 90 minutes or longer on Saturday and it’s one to look forward to.”