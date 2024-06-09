John McGinn steals the show as Scotland squad receive rousing reception at Euro 2024 base camp - gallery

The Scotland squad were given a rousing welcome into their Euro 2024 base camp in the German town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday evening.

Steve Clarke's side are staying in the picturesque Alpine resort near the border with Austria for the duration of their involvement in the tournament, which they kick off against the hosts in Munich on Friday.

The players and management team were cheered off the team bus by locals and some Tartan Army before being greeted by the town's mayor Elizabeth Koch, who hosted a welcoming ceremony at a local hall.

A typical Bavarian band accompanied them into the Bayernhalle where midfielder John McGinn joined three dancers on stage to the delight of everyone in the room.

Clarke and his squad were piped out of the hall but asked about Friday’s game by a local MC, he said: “Obviously in a four-team group with three matches it is very important to get off to a good start.

“We recognise difficult opponents but hopefully Germany find us equally as difficult. I thought this would be a special place for a base camp and what a welcome. I think you will be fabulous hosts and I hope we can be a fabulous football team.”

Skipper Andy Robertson was also cheered when he said: “Thank you for the warm welcome. It has been a long day’s travelling and I think we are all ready for bed but the welcome has been amazing.

“I am sure the locals will be very friendly towards us when we are here and hopefully we can win football matches and keep us here as long as possible. We know the fans will come over in their numbers, they will enjoy themselves and they will be respectful and I hope they celebrate us winning games as well.”

Scotland also face Switzerland and Hungary as they seek to get out of the group stages of a major tournament for the first time.

