John Hughes dedicates Dunfermline win to fans as John McGlynn laments Raith's injury list and lack of prep

Dunfermline manager John Hughes.

Two goals from Kevin O’Hara moved ninth-placed Dunfermline six points clear of bottom club Queen of the South and two behind Ayr in eighth place with four games to play, although Queens have a match in hand.

“It was a good result,” said Hughes. “It’s one game at a time, we’re not getting carried away.

“But that one was for the supporters, there were over 5000 here tonight.

“It was a good advert for Scottish football and I’m just delighted we won it.

“It’s three points hopefully towards our survival in this league.

"We’re under no illusions, we know it’s everything to play for and we’ll keep battling away.”

It was a disappointing night for Raith boss John McGlynn, who admitted it was tall order to rouse his team after Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy success and a lengthening injury list.

"Goals win games and Dunfermline got the two,” said McGlynn. “Most of the things that Dunfermline came from us making mistakes.