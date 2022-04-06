John Hughes dedicates Dunfermline win to fans as John McGlynn laments Raith's injury list and lack of prep

Dunfermline Athletic manager John Hughes dedicated the 2-0 win over Raith Rovers to the Pars’ supporters but insisted the club have to take their relegation battle one game at a time.

By Mark Atkinson
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:07 pm
Dunfermline manager John Hughes.

Two goals from Kevin O’Hara moved ninth-placed Dunfermline six points clear of bottom club Queen of the South and two behind Ayr in eighth place with four games to play, although Queens have a match in hand.

“It was a good result,” said Hughes. “It’s one game at a time, we’re not getting carried away.

“But that one was for the supporters, there were over 5000 here tonight.

“It was a good advert for Scottish football and I’m just delighted we won it.

“It’s three points hopefully towards our survival in this league.

"We’re under no illusions, we know it’s everything to play for and we’ll keep battling away.”

It was a disappointing night for Raith boss John McGlynn, who admitted it was tall order to rouse his team after Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy success and a lengthening injury list.

"Goals win games and Dunfermline got the two,” said McGlynn. “Most of the things that Dunfermline came from us making mistakes.

"I thought that we rallied in the second half and up until the second goal, we were in the game. I felt it was always going to be a big ask tonight on the back of Sunday and the lack of players that we had to choose from.”

How Dunfermline gave survival hopes huge shot in arm against hungover Raith
