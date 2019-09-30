John Fleck finally set to win his first Scotland cap

John Fleck is set to make his long-awaited Scotland debut in the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will name his latest squad at Hampden at lunchtime today and the Sheffield United midfielder is set to be included.

Fleck has been in good form for his club and was only denied a goal in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Liverpool by a flying block by Andy Robertson, his international skipper. The 28-year-old has started the Blades’ last three league matches after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Despite not yet having been capped, Fleck has had a turbulent time on the international front. He was an unused substitute in two double-headers under Alex McLeish, Clarke’s predecessor.

He had to call off from Clarke’s first games in charge, against Cyprus and Belgium, because he was getting married and missed the last double-header against Russia and Belgium due to injury.

He was also involved in a recent video controversy when an unguarded conversation with team-mate and compatriot Oli McBurnie was caught on tape and broadcast by Sheffield United’s TV channel.