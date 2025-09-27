Jimmy Thelin downplays Aberdeen sack fears as Dons fail to address 615-minute problem

Pressure grows on Aberdeen boss after Motherwell defeat

Jimmy Thelin insists he does not fear the sack after Aberdeen suffered a late collapse to lose 2-0 against Motherwell.

The Dons’ winless and goalless start to the Scottish Premiership season continued as they conceded twice in added time at Fir Park.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov let Johnny Koutroumbis’ shot slip through his grasp in the second minute of stoppage time and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos converted from the penalty spot minutes later.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park which leaves his side rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

It is now 615 minutes since the Pittodrie side last scored a league goal.

Thelin may have guided Aberdeen to their first Scottish Cup success in 35 years, but the reaction of the travelling supporters at Fir Park suggested the tide is turning against the Swedish boss.

“You can’t be afraid of that sort of thing, you have to be strong, and have the belief and energy to do the job every day,” Thelin said. “I never think about these things because there are some things I can’t control.

“As long as I manage this club, it’s my responsibility to turn this around. I always try to talk with them (the board) daily so we know where we are, but it’s not my job to talk about myself.”

Motherwell's John Koutroumbis celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 over Aberdeen in stoppage time at Fir Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Thelin made six changes from the starting 11 that lost 2-0 to Dundee United. He also reverted to playing with a back five, a system last deployed as they defeated Celtic in the cup final back in May.

The changes seemed to pay off as the visitors created a number of chances in the first half, though for their gaffer it was a familiar conclusion.

“I think the fans felt that the effort and energy was back,” Thelin added. “We did a lot of good things performance-wise but the result is still the same. It’s a big hit for everyone when you put in so much effort and maybe deserve not to lose the game.”

Motherwell gaffer Jens Berthel Askou was thrilled after his team ended their run of five successive draws at the start of the season. Despite a second-half onslaught, it looked like Well would have to settle for a share of the spoils yet again until Koutroumbis’ effort squirmed over the line.

“It’s not a relief, it’s a joy,” Askou said. “It’s not as if I’ve been extremely nervous that it wouldn’t come.