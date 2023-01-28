As the shockwaves rippled out from the small town of Darvel on Monday night, the prospect of Jim Goodwin appearing in the Aberdeen dug-out at Easter Road this weekend appeared remote in the extreme.

Managers tend not to survive overseeing the worst result in a club's 120-year history – as the 1-0 defeat to sixth tier opposition in the Scottish Cup fourth round can only be viewed – particularly when it arrives on the back of a 5-0 drubbing to your nearest league rivals amid a run of seven defeats in nine fixtures.

The eulogies were written and thoughts were already turning to who the next Dons boss might be, which raised concerns of its own given the lack of any clear and obvious stand-out candidates. But as Aberdeen fans went in meltdown and demanded the immediate removal of a man approaching the first anniversary of his appointment, the board of directors, led by chairman and owner Dave Cormack, opted for clemency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodwin has been granted a stay of execution. And for now, that is really all it is. Cormack's statement issued 48 hours after the Darvel debacle made clear that an improvement in results must be "immediate". Lose in Leith then, to a Hibs side facing their own sort of crisis, and the axe will surely fall. 'El Sackio' is how the match has been dubbed on social media. The stakes are maybe not quite so high for Hibs boss Lee Johnson, but for Goodwin, his future is very much on line. A fact the Irishman is in no doubt over.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin faces the sack if his team loses at Hibs on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I think we are all in agreement that things need to change and need to change quickly," he admitted. "It is not acceptable for a squad of this quality and a club of this size to be on the run we are on. There is no time limit put on this but there is a real onus on us turning things around quickly. As far as I am concerned right now in my situation it is a game by game, simple as that. We have got to go to Easter Road and put on a performance that shows we want to make amends."

A cynic could point to bad timing – a few days before the end of the January window – and the dearth of potential replacements as contributing factors in the Dons' opting to stick rather than twist. But in making a bold decision to shut out the deafening noise from their own fanbase, the club hierarchy have indicated a clear belief that Goodwin can still turn things around.

Evidence is provided in the form his side showed before the World Cup break. Aberdeen were third in the table, into the semi-finals of the League Cup, scoring plenty of goals, and earning plenty plaudits. The away form was a concern but something that could be addressed over time given the progression elsewhere.

The rapid unravelling since the return, stemming from back-to-back home defeats to Celtic and Rangers which were hugely damaging in their own different way, has changed the picture entirely with Aberdeen now nine points behind Hearts and out of both cups. But, crucially, it has not completely erased the faith placed in Goodwin by those who employed him. Not yet anyway, and he is determined to show they were right to back him.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Darvel manager Mick Kennedy at full time after the Scottish Cup tie. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“I suppose it’s just a case of wanting to prove to people I have what it takes to succeed here at this club,” continued Goodwin. “I have never shirked a challenge in my life during my playing career and managerial career. When you are going through that difficult period that is when you find out a lot about yourself. And you find out a lot about other people as well. You find out about those who are really with you and really want you to do well. There has been a lot of soul searching and a lot of honest conversations. But I do still believe I am the man to take this club forward.

“I have a lot of people to convince at the moment. I have to try to get the supporters back on side and try to restore some pride in their club. I have to show that the decision made by the board in terms of my appointment was the right one. I am determined as ever to go prove that to people."

Whatever happens on Saturday, Goodwin has made it clear he will not walk away. After a career scrapping for everything in the middle of the park at the likes of Scunthorpe, Huddersfield and St Mirren, throwing in the towel and offering his resignation would not be in his nature. He admits the past few days have taken a personal toll, but he is thankful for the support network both at Pittodrie and from his family at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have great support from my backroom staff and people around me and people outwith the game,” he explained. “My family and the people that are closest to me have been extremely supporting of the situation. At the end of the day it does not just impact on me. It impacts on my wife and kids as well who have to go to school and listen to it and see it on the telly and the radio and it can be very difficult for them as well. They have been brilliant.