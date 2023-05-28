Jim Goodwin reacts to Dundee United relegation and reveals his 'first port of call' in transfer market

Boss Jim Goodwin insists strengthening Dundee United’s defence is imperative if they are to bounce back from the bitter disappointment of relegation.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is dejected as relegation is confirmed with defeat at Motherwell. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

United’s defensive frailties were evident again as Motherwell battled back from behind to claim a 3-2 win at Fir Park and condemn them to the drop.

With survival looking unlikely even if they won due to their goal difference, United fell behind in the fifth minute through Kevin van Veen’s 25th league goal of the season – the Dutchman netting for an 11th successive match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things subsequently turned around as a Jamie McGrath penalty and Steven Fletcher effort either side of the interval saw the visitors lead, before Blair Spittal equalised after 69 minutes and Motherwell substitute Max Johnston then headed what proved to be the winner with eight minutes of normal time to go.

It was a fifth straight loss for the Tangerines, who Jim Goodwin will now look to restore to the top tier at the first opportunity after signing a deal to become boss on a permanent basis on Saturday.

“I think the game pretty much summed up the season to be honest,” said Goodwin. “It culminates what has been a disastrous season defensively from start to finish and that’s something that I now need to look at going forward to make sure we bring the right types of defenders in.

“Defenders who enjoy the art of defending, enjoy putting their bodies on the line, take pride in keeping clean sheets and that’s where my first port of call will be in terms of the recruitment side of things.

“Dundee United in the Premier League is an attractive proposition for any player, Dundee United in the Championship, maybe not so much for some of the high-calibre players that you would like to bring to the club.

“We’ve got decisions to make, but what I need to make sure is the type of players that are coming in during the summer have the right characteristics, right mindset and can handle the level of expectation at such a big club.”

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell is hoping to build on the momentum gained from an incredible finish to their league campaign. The Steelmen have lost just two of their 14 league fixtures during Kettlewell’s tenure – something he is keen to continue when his players return for next season.

“It’s obviously massive for us, that’s what we have to strive to do,” said Kettlewell. “It’s not going to be easy; it’s going to be very difficult – there’s no doubting that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As much quality and continuity as I can keep within the group, I think it is evident that we are a pretty decent side.”

The Motherwell boss also again heaped praise on prolific striker Van Veen, whose 11-match scoring streak set a new Premiership record but it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman has played his last game for the club.