Jim Goodwin promises Dundee United overhaul after being handed new two-year deal

The 41-year-old took over from Liam Fox in March with the Tangerines rooted to the bottom of the league and despite guiding the team to some victories, United are very likely to be relegated on Sunday, trailing Ross County in 11th place by three points and an inferior goal difference. However, Goodwin has impressed the Tannadice hierarchy and regardless what happens on the final day of the season away at Motherwell, Goodwin will be in place for the 2023/24 campaign.
Successful at Alloa Athletic and St Mirren, the Irishman was handed the Aberdeen job a year ago but was sacked in January following horrific defeats to Darvel, Hearts and Hibs. Offered a quick return to the dugout, Goodwin brought some fight back to Dundee United but inheriting a malnourished squad that was low on confidence, escaping the drop was always going to be a tough ask. Goodwin, though, has been entrusted with leading the rebuild at Tannadice and has promised to strengthen during the summer.
"I'm really pleased to have been able to get things agreed with the club,” said Goodiwn. “I'm also incredibly grateful to the chairman [Mark Ogren] and the rest of the board for offering me the position in the first place. This is a terrific football club with a great history and there are a lot of things to be positive about, albeit we've had a difficult season. It is now my job to make the necessary changes to ensure the club improves and moves forward in the right manner. Every decision I make during my time at Dundee United will be in the best interests of the club.
"Recruitment is pivotal at any football club. I recognise where the weaknesses have been this season and understand the key areas we need to improve and strengthen in the summer. I think that's something for the supporters to look forward to. I'm extremely grateful to the Dundee United faithful for the welcome they have given me - I just want to repay them with a team they look forward to coming to watch and can be proud of."