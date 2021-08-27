Jim Goodwin holds St Mirren pep talks by phone after Celtic mauling ahead of return to dugout

Jim Goodwin will be back in the St Mirren technical area for the home Premiership game against St Johnstone on Sunday.

By Ronnie Esplin
Friday, 27th August 2021, 6:21 pm
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin will return to the dugout on Sunday after missing the 6-0 defeat at Celtic Park due to a positive Covid test (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Buddies boss was absent from the 6-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead last week after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, after a period of self-isolation and communication by phone, Goodwin returns on Saturday to make the final preparations for the visit of the Perth side.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Assistant manager Lee Sharp said: "Jim is fine. I have spoken to him quite a few times this week and he is all good and looking forward to getting back in tomorrow.

"He is in good spirits and raring to go.

"He will be back in tomorrow to style the training and run through the final things that we need to run through for Sunday."

Sharp revealed that Goodwin has had a pep talk with some of the players who were overwhelmed by Celtic last week, especially after St Mirren midfielder Alan Power was sent off in the 19th minute for a foul on Hoops hat-trick hero David Turnbull.

He said: "Jim spoke to a lot of the boys individually and it was the same as when we spoke to them after the game.

"It was a case of, 'It's done now, let's move on and focus on the next game'.

"It was a hard game, especially going down to 10 men so early on.

"The boys worked extremely hard and we were all disappointed at the end result but it is one you put to bed and move on and focus on the next game.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.