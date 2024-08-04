Manager has coins thrown at him once again in powderkeg fixture

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin received a rich welcome back to the Premiership from Dundee fans when he was pelted by coins during an engrossing 2-2 opening weekend draw at Tannadice between the derby rivals.

Goodwin has been in this movie before. He had coins as well as a full Cuppa Juice drink thrown at him by Aberdeen fans two seasons ago during his first game as United manager against the club he had recently departed.

There were similar scenes as Dundee United and Dundee played out a thriller.

Will Ferry was also targeted when he went to take a throw-in on the side where the Dundee fans were massed. He bent down and picked up the coin and handed it to match officials. Goodwin has called for the Scottish Football Association to take action but wasn’t holding his breath.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin issues instructions from the touchline | SNS Group

“I've had three or four chucked at me throughout the game,” said Goodwin. “I spoke to the security guys downstairs and no doubt they'll stick a report in to the SFA. It's disappointing, it's not the first time it's happened here with the fans behind the dugout.

“Last time we were in the Premiership, when Aberdeen were here, I got about 68 pence worth of change that day that went straight into the wee man's piggy bank,” he added. “Higher value coins next time please!

“It's a game full of emotion but we don't want that. I thought both sets of fans created a great atmosphere but there are always a couple of people that let some sets of supporters down and unfortunately today it's happened with the coins getting chucked on.”

Goodwin was also asked about Tony Watt’s absence from the matchday squad. The 30-year-old striker appears to be surplus to requirements this season having played a significant role in helping the Tannadice side win promotion as Championship winners last season. The manager refuted the suggestion that Watt had played his last match for the club.