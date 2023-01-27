Jim Goodwin counting on Aberdeen players backing as Joe Lewis admits 'no quick fix'

Jim Goodwin has insisted that his Aberdeen players are fully behind him after he narrowly survived the sack following Monday's Scottish Cup defeat to Darvel.

The Dons manager was given a reprieve by club chairman Dave Cormack on the mandate that results must improve "immediately" starting with Saturday's trip to Hibs. Goodwin has overseen a run of seven defeats in nine matches since the return from the World Cup break, culminating in the shock cup exit at the hands of the West of Scotland Premier Division side. However, the former St Mirren and Alloa boss is adamant that he can count on the backing of his players as he bids to win over the Aberdeen fans who have been calling for his removal.

"The players are very much on my side and I am grateful to them for that,” he said. “They are taking as much responsibility as I have on my shoulders as well. There are good characters in that dressing room. We are all accountable for results, whether we win, lose or draw. There is nobody not taking responsibility for the situation we are in. I very much believe that the players are behind me. We have had a good couple of days’ training and preparation for the game and we are all extremely determined to make amends."

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis has thrown his weight behind Goodwin, insisting that nobody is blaming the manager for the current predicament. “I don’t think you can point the finger at anyone because nobody in the first-team squad can look at someone else and say it’s their fault," he said. "Everyone needs to have a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror. We have to work as hard as we can as individuals and as a team to put this right. It’s not going to be a quick fix, it’s something we have to address together. We need to go and show it now. Nobody wants to hear us say how much we want to put it right and come out with cliches. We have to show and provide evidence that the players do care, they do back the manager and we are trying to turn things around.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and goalkeeper Joe Lewis at full time after the Scottish Cup defeat to Darvel. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)