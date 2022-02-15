Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen refused permission to speak to St Mirren boss about managerial vacancy

The Dons have identified the Buddies boss as one of their potential candidates for the managerial vacancy at Pittodrie following the sacking of Stephen Glass after just 11 months at the helm on Sunday.

Goodwin has earned praise for his record at St Mirren having steered the Paisley club away from relegation following his appointment in 2019 before finishing just outside the top six last season. After recovering from a difficult start to the current campaign, he now has St Mirren sitting sixth in the Premiership, just a point outside the European places, and into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on the back of a run to the semi-finals last term.

That impressive track record has piqued the interest of Aberdeen, but according to reports, the Buddies have knocked back their initial request to speak to the 40-year-old, who also lifted the League Cup as a St Mirren player.

St Mirren have turned down a request from Aberdeen to speak to manager Jim Goodwin. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Goodwin still has two years left to run on his current contract, which is believed to include a substantial compensation release clause.

Speaking at a meeting with SMISA members just last week, Goodwin said: "As in all contracts there's a settlement figure if I'm sacked or another club wants me.

"But it's not something I've thought about. It's still early days in the project.

"As long as we can see year on year progress and we still see ambition among directors then I'm happy here.

"And as long as the fans are happy with me too then I won't give anything else a second thought."