Jen Beattie of Arsenal before the UEFA Women's Champions League group C match between Arsenal WFC and FC Barcelona at Emirates Stadium on December 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

WSL giants Arsenal have confirmed Scottish international defender Jen Beattie has signed a new contract with the club.

The 31-year-old centre back’s deal had been due to expire this summer, but the club announced this morning that the Glasgow born player will continue at the North London club for another year.

Beattie is in her second spell with the Gunners, with her first spell coming between the years of 2009 to 2013, before returning to the club in 2019 after spells with Montpellier, Manchester City and Melbourne City.

Beattie with fellow Scotland legends Julie Fleeting and Kim Little during her first spell at the club (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Beginning her career in her native Scotland, Beattie rose to prominence with Queen’s Park.

The defender was just 15-years-old when she broke into the Spiders’ first team. She would go on to help the club reach the final of the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup in November 2007, but would sadly lose out to Hibernian – who featured future team mate and Scotland legend Kim Little.

Her form for Queen’s Park would earn her a move to Celtic ladies ahead of the 2008 season, though she was quickly snapped up by Arsenal, becoming one of Scotland’s first women’s professionals while still a teenager.

Capped an astonishing 139 times by Scotland, Beattie formed a major part of the famous 2019 World Cup squad, featuring in all three games for Shelley Kerr’s side – even scoring in the heartbreaking 3-3 drew against Argentina in Paris.

On her new deal, she said: “I’ve really enjoyed the past three seasons, but I’ve still got so much to achieve as part of this club and I’m excited to extend,”

“This is the club that gave me my first real opportunity in football – I was an 18-year-old kid coming down here initially and obviously I’ve gone on and played elsewhere in between, but to be a part of it now… it’s close to home and it’s a special club.

"Being a part of the players and the staff we have, I really feel this is a club going in the right direction.”