Jamie Vardy to Celtic or Rangers odds ranked as favourites to sign Leicester City legend revealed

Ex-England striker tipped for move to Glasgow

Could Jamie Vardy be heading to Scotland this summer after announcing he will be leaving Leicester City after 13 years at the end of the season?

The 38-year-old former England striker, who has scored 198 goals in 496 appearances for the Foxes and was part of their stunning Premier League title win in 2016, will depart following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Leicester said: “We can confirm legendary striker Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City this summer after 13 seasons that have seen him become our greatest-ever player.”

Celtic and Rangers are considered possible next destinations for departing Leicester striker Jamie Vardy. | Getty Images

There has been a flurry of speculation over Vardy's future after he confirmed that he has no intention of hanging up his boots by declaring: "This isn't retirement. I want to keep playing and doing what I enjoy most, scoring goals. Hopefully there’s one or two more for Leicester between now and the end of the season and many more in the future."

Sources close to the player have indicated he is “exploring all options”, including a return to the Premier League, as he plots the way forward.

But could a move to Celtic or Rangers be another possible avenue for the player with the attraction of competing for silverware and playing in the Champions League up for grabs?

The answer to that question is yes, according to betting experts Gambling.com, who have compiled odds on the striker's most likely next destination.

Wrexham are considered the favourites to sign Vardy, with the Welsh outfit given odds of 4/5 and a 55.6 per cent probability of securing his services. The Red Dragons are currently second in League One and on course for a historic third successive promotion having risen from the National League since being taken over by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021.

Celtic are listed as the second most likely club to snare the veteran with odds of 6/4 and a probability of 40 per cent that he will end up wearing green and white hoops next season. Manager Brendan Rodgers has worked with Vardy before at Leicester, and may try to tempt the striker north of the border.

Rangers are then considered third favourites to acquire Vardy's signature with the Ibrox club set to embark on a summer spending spree under new American ownership pending completion of a takeover bid by healthcare tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises. If successful, the new regime could see a move for Vardy as a statement of intent in their quest to regain domestic dominance. A move to Ibrox has been given odds of 7/4 with a 36.4 per cent probability.

Relegated duo Southampton and Ipswich also make the list of likely next stops for Vardy, while a move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia is also considered a possibility.

Wrexham - 4/5

Celtic - 6/4

Rangers - 7/4

Southampton - 3/1

Ipswich - 4/1

Any MLS club - 7/1

Any Saudi club - 8/1

Sunderland - 10/1