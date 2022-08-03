Jamie McGrath reveals 'decisive factor' in decision to join Dundee United

The Republic of Ireland midfielder had other offers from England, Scotland and abroad for his services – with Aberdeen reportedly among the clubs interested – but it was the tenacity of United manager Ross which swung his decision towards Tannadice.

Ross had twice previously attempted to sign the 25-year-old from St Mirren while manager of Hibs, but he has now finally got his man, and McGrath told DUTV: “When I got the word that the gaffer (Ross) wanted me it was a no-brainer, really.

"I had spoken to him once or twice in the past — so I guess it’s third time lucky now. That was the decisive factor. A few clubs came in for me but, speaking with the gaffer, I knew straight away this is where I want to be.

“There were a few options down south, a couple up here and a few random ones from abroad. But it was a no-brainer to come here and I am really looking forward to getting going.”

McGrath could now be primed to make his United debut against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday evening.

“There’s a big European tie coming up and hopefully I will be involved in some capacity,” he added. “There’s a great feel about the place and the club is going in the right direction.

“There’s a buzz about it. Everyone is so excited about the game on Thursday, and as a player, that’s what you feed off. I feel like there could be a few big European nights ahead.

Jamie McGrath trains with Dundee United on Wednesday after signing on a season long loan from Wigan. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“You can see the trajectory the club is going in and hopefully I can be a part of that going forward.”

Manager Ross added: "I’ve tried to sign [Jamie] a couple of times already so my admiration for him as a player is obvious.

“He fits the profile in terms of what we are looking for. We wanted to bring another attack-minded player to the middle of the pitch.