Jack Ross reveals 'privilege' of managing Dundee United and makes 'quit now' quip after big win over AZ Alkmaar

A sumptuous strike from Glenn Middleton on the hour mark sealed United’s victory over the Dutch outfit ahead of next Thursday’s second leg in the Netherlands.

Ross labelled the result “brilliant” and was reserved special mention for Middleton after his goal in front of a packed Tannadice.

“These players have achieved a brilliant result against a top European side,” said Ross.

Dundee United manager Jack Ross at full time after the win over AZ.

“It’s a while since this club has done that, so this group of players should be very proud.

“We were outstanding and we showed a lot of quality.

“Glenn has the ability to produce moments like that and it was a great goal.

“At this point in his career, he needs a home and I encourage players in his position to be expressive.

“I’m so pleased he’s got his career here off to a start like that as it helps in so many ways.

“It was just an all round good night and the atmosphere was unbelievable.

“I have been involved in big games as a manager but that was incredible.

“We are under no illusions about the challenge but we wanted to give ourselves a platform to go through.

“I also think about the players having the chance to put themselves into the European history of this club.

“There is a long way to go but it’s been a while since we have beaten a top European club like that.

“Sometimes we don’t pause enough to enjoy things, but I will pause and so should the players.”

Ross, who was appointed United manager in the summer, joked that he should perhaps call time on his Tannadice tenure now, given that the start has been so good, and said it was a “privilege” to manage the club.

“Maybe I should call it quits now!” smiled Ross. “I know from experience it doesn’t always continue to go well.

“No, it was a real privilege to manage this team in that atmosphere.

“AZ are a good side and we were brave. The boys at the back were warriors for us too.

“It was a good defensive display. Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards won headers and made blocks.

“They protected their goalkeeper well, and Mark made saves when he had to.