Jack Hendry lifts lid on Saudi Arabian football, his Scotland dream and what Rangers boss Philippe Clement is like

Jack Hendry carries an air of contentment. The much-travelled Scotland defender is now 28-years-old and in his prime. A key to that is being settled. Saudi Arabia may not seem like the ideal home for some but Hendry, under the management of Steven Gerrard, is thriving in the Pro League at Al-Ittifaq.

Scotland are reaping the benefits of having Hendry at his peak too. He has not missed a minute of club football this year and has taken greater responsibility for his team, who are starting to string a run of positive results together. He won his 29th cap against Netherlands on Friday night and appears one of the more likely candidates to be in Steve Clarke’s squad for Euro 2024 in Germany.

"I’m really enjoying my football to be honest,” said Hendry. “Gerrard has made me a real focal point in defence and I enjoy that, I enjoy being that kind of leader in the back four. In any team, it’s important to have that foundation, and from a defensive point of view in the league we’ve been doing very well, I think we’ve got the second-best defensive record. For me, that means a lot, and hopefully at some point we can be the best, but he’s probably given me a lot of responsibility to be a main part of that back four and I like that, I thrive off that.”

The emergence of the Pro League as one of the world’s big hitters does not sit comfortably for everyone. The marquee arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has been backed up by numerous other household names moving to Saudi Arabia. In his next club match, Hendry will be up against Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin. The former Dundee and Celtic defender is in absolutely no doubt it will continue to prosper.

“Obviously if you are not watching it every week then it’s easy to look at it in certain ways, but if you look at the calibre of players that are playing on a weekly basis – especially in the front end of the pitch – it’s extremely strong and that’s only going to continue to grow,” explained Hendry. “I’ve got to be at the highest concentration each game that I play. Maybe because of the heat then at some points it might be a wee bit slower, the game, but that’s why you have to keep your concentration at a very high level, because you can get caught out at any moment.

“So, yeah, it’s a tough league, it’s only going to continue to grow, and if you look at the calibre of players that are out there just now that will only continue to grow as well. It’s a league that is definitely heading in the right direction.”

Last time he came up against Firmino and Co when facing Al-Ahli, Hendry fared well. “We kept a clean sheet against them in the first game, so hopefully we can replicate that again,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed playing against these players this year. We touched upon the Champions League, and those kinds of experiences stand you in good stead. It gives you belief when you come up against these players, you want to get the better of them, and when you do that gives you even more belief to take on anyone really.” Hendry is asked if that sets him up well for the summer. “The Euros is probably the pinnacle along with the World Cup as well, which will hopefully come in the future, but in the Euros you’re playing against the best players in Europe,” he responded. “That’s the kind of environment I want to be playing in and I enjoy playing against these types of players.”

Hendry took counsel from Clarke about the move, and the Scotland boss approved. “We'll never know the answer to that!” smiled Hendry if Clarke’s view had been different. But his national team boss’ view is clearly so vital to him. “It would mean the world to be part of that opening game this summer and that's why I spoke to the manager prior to moving to Saudi, because the national team is so important to me,” said Hendry. “From my point of view it's the pinnacle and it means so much to me and my family. It was very important to speak to the manager to discuss it. I've played every minute so far, probably the most in my career from a consistency point of view. The calibre of players I'm facing is only going to help and hopefully that'll stand me in good stead come the Euros.”

Hendry has come a long way since starting his career at Partick Thistle. He can list Wigan Athletic, Shrewsbury Town, MK Dons, Dundee, Celtic, Melbourne City, Oostende, Club Brugge and Cremonese as his previous clubs. It is quite a list given his age. He is grateful for all the experiences that have come his way but has particular praise for current Rangers manager Philippe Clement, who was his head coach at Brugge.