The 30-year-old arrived at Ibrox this summer from Manchester United and signed a four-year deal to replace Allan McGregor as Rangers’ No 1 following the veteran’s retirement. Butland has impressed in the early part of his career at the Govan outfit and has been regarded as Rangers’ best summer signing, and his performances have not gone unnoticed south of the border, with new Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney reported to be keen on bringing Butland to St Andrew’s.

Butland started his senior career at the Blues and played against Rooney during his time in the English Premier League with Stoke City. Former Motherwell goalkeeper John Ruddy is currently Birmingham’s No 1 but Rooney is keen to bolster competition for the 36-year-old and is said to have identified the nine-times capped goalkeeper as one of his first signings when the January transfer window opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad