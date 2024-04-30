Jack Butland addresses Rangers exit fears and reacts to Gareth Southgate Old Firm appearance

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has insisted he is focusing on his future with Rangers amid transfer interest from the English Premier League.

Butland was the subject of a failed approach from Nottingham Forest in the January window with Ibrox chiefs refusing to entertain any offer for their number one goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been speculation about further approaches from potential suitors this summer after the 31-year-old put himself back on the radar for an England call-up with an impressive first season in Scotland.

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Asked if he could assure Rangers fans that he will remain at the club next season, the former Crystal Palace stopper said: “I signed a four-year contract with beliefs of winning things and winning lots of trophies. That hasn’t changed in my mind.

“And ultimately, in football when you do perform well there’s always going to be noise and there’s always going to be talk. Where I’m at is that I’m loving my time here and I’m fully focused on achieving here and continuing to do so.

“That’s all that my mind is set on, that’s Rangers Football Club."

Reflecting on the interest from Forest, he added: "Like I said before, if you’re performing well things like that ultimately do come. I’m not blowing smoke up my arse, but I’ve been at top clubs in England before. I’ve been in England squads before.

“I guess that reputation has always been there. But then you have to perform. I feel like I’ve done that and that’s always going to put you in conversations.

“To generate interest means things are going well and things are going to plan. That’s what I want to do, I want to play well and if I’m playing well, those conversations will happen. As I’ve said, I’m happy here and I’m loving my time here."

Butland has been rewarded for his displays with a nomination for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year alongside Rangers teammate James Tavernier, Celtic's Matt O'Riley and Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland. His form also earned a visit from England manager Gareth Southgate who took in the most recent Old Firm fixture against Celtic at Ibrox on April 7 which ended in a 3-3 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butland, who has nine England caps and last played for his country in September 2018, had been tipped for a recall for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March, but missed out. However, Southgate's trip north is an indication that he remains under consideration for England's Euro 2024 squad.

“It was a really positive thing that he came," Butland stressed. "He made the decision to come. He’s not been up here a lot but that says a lot. Hopefully he comes up a lot more, especially for games like that. They are incredible games to watch and to be a part of.

“I’m sure he’ll be back up again to have a look, we’ll see. But I can only focus on what I’m doing. I’m enjoying every challenge that comes and just relishing that. Anything that comes with that England-wise, is a bonus. It was something I’ve always loved being a part of and want to be a part of.