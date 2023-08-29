Peter Bosz during a PSV Eindhoven press conference ahead of facing Rangers.

Michael Beale’s side fought out an exciting 2-2 draw with the Dutch outfit in the first leg at Ibrox last week to keep the tie in the balance. At the same stage of the competition last season, under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers also drew 2-2 with PSV in Govan before winning the second leg 1-0 in the Netherlands. Bosz, confirmed as manager of PSV following the resignation of Ruud van Nistelrooy this summer, pointed out the changes at both clubs.

The 59-year-old said: “I’ve told you already that I wasn’t there last season so for me at all is not an issue. The more and more you guys talk about it, it may become in the heads of the players but for me, it’s a completely different situation. PSV have a different coach, some different players and it’s the same with Rangers. For me, it’s important that players learn from the mistakes they make and we made some mistakes last week. If we do that better, it will help us a lot for the game that we’re going to play tomorrow. And so for me, it’s not the same situation and it’s not the same game, it’s a completely new game, and it’s not easy but for me it’s nothing to do with last season.

“I’m always full of confidence and still I think we have good players. We have shown already this season that we can play good together, we have individual players who can decide the game, therefore I have a lot of confidence. But on the other hand we saw what Rangers is capable of. So we have a lot of respect for the opponent and we must be really focused and play at 100 per cent to win this game tomorrow. Every game there is a healthy tension but it is something you look forward to, these are the best games you can play or manage in so let’s enjoy and hopefully we win this game.”