All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

'It's a joke, ridiculous situation': Gareth Southgate tears into treatment of Harry Maguire in wake of victory over Scotland

England manager Gareth Southgate issued a passionate defence of Harry Maguire after the defender was subjected to taunts from the Scotland fans and scored an own goal during the match at Hampden.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 12th Sep 2023, 22:48 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 22:48 BST

Maguire came on a substitute during England’s 3-1 victory over Scotland, with his every touch and completed pass cheered by the home fans. The centre-half turned Andy Robertson’s cross past his own goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to give the hosts brief hope of a comeback before Harry Kane put the result to bed. Nevertheless, it was an uncomfortable evening for Maguire and while Southgate understood the Scotland supporters’ actions, he hit out at the general treatment of the Man Utd player, who has become a figure of parody in England despite the away fans trying to offer support to him during the match.

“From a Scotland fans’ point of view I get it and have absolutely no complaints about anything they did,” said Southgate. “But the treatment Harry gets is a consequences of the ridiculous treatment he’s had for a long time now. It’s a joke – I’ve never known a player treated the way he is by our own pundits and commentators.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I feel very strongly about it. He’s been a key part of the most successful England team for decades. He’s been a stalwart, he’s been crucial and the balls he shows the balls he shows every time he goes out there are absolutely incredible.

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Harry Maguire at full time following the win over Scotland.England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Harry Maguire at full time following the win over Scotland.
England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Harry Maguire at full time following the win over Scotland.

“He’s a top player and we’re all with him. Harry was good after the game. We’ve had a good win, he’s played a good part in it, he’s fronted up to the media as he always does. Everything about him is enormous credit to his character.”

Related topics:Harry MaguireGareth SouthgateScotlandHarry KaneEnglandAaron Ramsdale