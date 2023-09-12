'It's a joke, ridiculous situation': Gareth Southgate tears into treatment of Harry Maguire in wake of victory over Scotland
Maguire came on a substitute during England’s 3-1 victory over Scotland, with his every touch and completed pass cheered by the home fans. The centre-half turned Andy Robertson’s cross past his own goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to give the hosts brief hope of a comeback before Harry Kane put the result to bed. Nevertheless, it was an uncomfortable evening for Maguire and while Southgate understood the Scotland supporters’ actions, he hit out at the general treatment of the Man Utd player, who has become a figure of parody in England despite the away fans trying to offer support to him during the match.
“From a Scotland fans’ point of view I get it and have absolutely no complaints about anything they did,” said Southgate. “But the treatment Harry gets is a consequences of the ridiculous treatment he’s had for a long time now. It’s a joke – I’ve never known a player treated the way he is by our own pundits and commentators.
“I feel very strongly about it. He’s been a key part of the most successful England team for decades. He’s been a stalwart, he’s been crucial and the balls he shows the balls he shows every time he goes out there are absolutely incredible.
“He’s a top player and we’re all with him. Harry was good after the game. We’ve had a good win, he’s played a good part in it, he’s fronted up to the media as he always does. Everything about him is enormous credit to his character.”