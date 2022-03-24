Italy shock as Roberto Mancini's Euro 2020 champions denied in World Cup play-off, North Macedonia face Portugal

European champions Italy will not feature at the World Cup later this year after a monumental upset defeat to North Macedonia in their play-off semi-final.

By Angus Wright
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:28 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:28 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

After stubborn defending repelled Italy for large spells of the contest in Palermo, the visitors capitalised in stoppage time thanks to Aleksandar Trajkovski's strike to seal a 1-0 victory.

Latching on to a flick-on, Trajkovski got the ball out from under his feet before unleashing a stunning low drive from 25 yards out that beat the despairing dive of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The goal sparked jubilation as players and coaches on the North Macedonia bench rushed on to the pitch as several Italian players were left with their head in their hands.

Nine months after triumphing at Euro 2020, the Azzurri were shcoked and will miss a second successive World Cup, having also been absent from Russia in 2018.

North Macedonia, ranked 61 places below sixth-placed Italy, now face a play-off final against Portugal, who defeated Turkey 3-1.

Read More

Read More
Scotland impress in Poland draw as Nathan Patterson shines spotlight on Everton ...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

Giorgio Chiellini and Jorginho of Italy react at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier knockout round play-off match between Italy and North Macedonia at Stadio Comunale Renzo Barbera on March 24, 2022 in Palermo, Italy . (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Italy
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.