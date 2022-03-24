Italy shock as Roberto Mancini's Euro 2020 champions denied in World Cup play-off, North Macedonia face Portugal

After stubborn defending repelled Italy for large spells of the contest in Palermo, the visitors capitalised in stoppage time thanks to Aleksandar Trajkovski's strike to seal a 1-0 victory.

Latching on to a flick-on, Trajkovski got the ball out from under his feet before unleashing a stunning low drive from 25 yards out that beat the despairing dive of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The goal sparked jubilation as players and coaches on the North Macedonia bench rushed on to the pitch as several Italian players were left with their head in their hands.

Nine months after triumphing at Euro 2020, the Azzurri were shcoked and will miss a second successive World Cup, having also been absent from Russia in 2018.

North Macedonia, ranked 61 places below sixth-placed Italy, now face a play-off final against Portugal, who defeated Turkey 3-1.

