The Irishman had joked that the beers were chilling for him and the result against Motherwell gave him an apt celebration to toast as Aberdeen moved their way up to third in the table.

VAR had its say as it got involved to allow Bojan Miovski’s fourth minute goal to stand with Goodwin delighted for more than one reason that the North Macedonian’s strike was legitimate.

“It was a real bit of class from Miovski and thankfully VAR was here because it would have been a travesty if that goal had been ruled offside wrongly and we did not get to see the quality of it,” he reflected.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin celebrates with Ylber Ramadani at full-time following the 2-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Goodwin was confident that the Aberdeen support would share his celebratory mood on the long journey back north after their first win at Fir Park since 2019. More pertinently, he suggested that the victory would act as an apology for the recent capitulation at Tannadice as Aberdeen folded against a Dundee United who continue to languish at the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

“There are not too many teams who can boast a better travelling support than Aberdeen,” he said. “The most disappointing one [defeat] was Dundee United two weeks ago. It was a really poor performance and we knew we had to bounce back and we knew we owed the travelling support, who have been immense all season, a result. We let them down. So today we gave them a good performance and good result for them to be able to enjoy the journey back up the road. “

Goodwin was also tickled at his own tactical nous paying off against Motherwell. A decision to go with a back three to engineer a way into the starting line-up for both Miovski and Duk paid off as each claimed a goal.